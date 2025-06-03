EL Player of Week Juan Guerrero Has Two Hits in Goats Loss

June 3, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Portland, ME- Outfielder Juan Guerrero, the Eastern League Player of the Week, had two hits, including a double but the Hartford Yard Goats lost the opening game of the road trip by the score of 6-3 against the Portland Sea Dogs on Tuesday night at Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field in Portland, Maine. The Yard Goats had a 3-0 lead in the fourth inning before the Sea Dogs scored twice in the fourth, and then added three more in the fifth, including a go-ahead two-run home run by Allan Castro. Red Sox LHP Chris Murphy started for the Sea Dogs (MLB Rehab) and allowed a hit in a scoreless inning. The Yard Goats have dropped five of seven games since winning back-to-back contests May 25-27. Wednesday's night's game will be carried live on Newstalk 1080 WTIC.

Red Sox LHP Chris Murphy started against the Yard Goats on a Major League Rehab assignment and pitched only the first inning. He allowed a two-out single to Kyle Karros, who returned to Hartford for the first time in a month.

The Yard Goats scored the first run of the game in the second inning as Jose Cordova doubled home Bryant Betancourt off reliever Dalton Rogers. Hartford added a pair of runs in the fourth inning on a two RBI single by Cole Carrigg as Cordova and Dyan Jorge scored to make it 3-0.

The Sea Dogs chipped away against Yard Goats starter Jack Mahoney. After allowing just one hit and two baserunners over the first three innings, Mahoney was reached for two runs in the fourth inning. Allan Castro doubled in a run and Tyler Miller's RBI single made it a 3-2 game.

In the fifth inning, Max Ferguson tied the game with a leadoff homer and it was 3-3. After Ahbram Liendo singled, Allan Castro smashed a go-ahead two-run homer to put Portland in front 5-3. Sea Dogs relievers Dalton Rogers, Gabriel Jackson and Christopher Troye allowed just three runs in eight innings of work.

The Yard Goats and Sea Dogs continue the six-game series on Wednesday night at 6:00 PM. Rockies RHP Austin Gomber will start for the Yard Goats on MLB Rehab and RHP Isaac Coffey will pitch for Portland. The game will be carried on Newstalk 1080 WTIC and on the free Audacy app. The Yard Goats return to Dunkin' Park next Tuesday, June 10th, and host the Cleveland Guardians affiliate, the Akron RubberDucks.







Eastern League Stories from June 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.