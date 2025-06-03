Sea Dogs Announce New Partnership with Pulmuone Foods

June 3, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs are proud to announce a flavorful new partnership with Pulmuone Foods USA, a globally recognized leader in Korean cuisine and plant-forward food innovation. This collaboration brings a bold culinary twist to Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field for the 2025 baseball season, serving up a unique mix of tradition, trend, and taste for fans of all ages.

Known for its acclaimed brands-Nasoya, Plantspired, Wildwood, and Monterey Gourmet Foods-Pulmuone will offer fans a chance to sample an array of standout dishes during four select home games this season. The featured lineup includes savory Pork Potstickers, umami-rich Pulmuone Chicken Teriyaki Udon, flavorful Plantspired Cilantro Garlic Potstickers, and the brand's signature Plantspired Plant-Based Steak-a delicious, protein-packed meat alternative. Pulmuone's authentic Korean kimchi will also take center stage as a signature topping for Kimchi Dogs, available at the ballpark concession stand.

These culinary experiences will take place during the Sea Dogs' home games on Friday, June 6th and Saturday, June 7th, as well as Friday, August 15th and Saturday, August 16th, offering fans free samples, branded giveaways, and digital coupons to continue enjoying Pulmuone products at home.

"As Korean and Asian cuisine continues to gain momentum with American consumers, Pulmuone is excited to introduce Sea Dogs fans to authentic flavors made for today's lifestyles," said Ted Hsueh, Director of Fresh Ready Meals at Pulmuone Foods USA. "Whether it's our plant-based proteins, signature noodle dishes, or restaurant-quality potstickers, we're committed to making bold, nourishing food more accessible-from the grocery aisle to the ballpark."

The partnership not only reflects shifting food trends but also underscores the Sea Dogs' ongoing efforts to evolve the fan experience.

"We're always looking for new ways to connect with our fans and enhance their time at the ballpark," said Sea Dogs General Manager Jesse Scaglion. "Partnering with Pulmuone allows us to bring an exciting and unexpected flavor journey to Hadlock Field-one that reflects the culinary curiosity and diversity of our community."

This collaboration blends Pulmuone's rich culinary heritage with the Sea Dogs' deep roots in the Portland community, creating a powerful platform to introduce new audiences to globally inspired, plant-forward meals-while reinforcing the idea that baseball and kimchi can absolutely go hand in hand.







Eastern League Stories from June 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.