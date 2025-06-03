Senators Rally in 10th to Top Reading

June 3, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Harrisburg Senators scored three times in the bottom of the tenth inning to rally past the Reading Fightin Phils 7-6. Reading scored twice in the tenth to take a 6-4 lead. The Senators scored a run, then with two outs Carlos De La Cruz hit a two-strike two-run home run to walk off the Fightin Phils. Earlier the Senators had a 2-0 lead only to see Reading score four in the sixth to take the lead. The Sens rallied for two in the eighth to tie the game before the last inning heroics by De La Cruz.

THE BIG PLAY

With the Senators down to their last strike, Carlos De La Cruz launched a game winning, two-out two-strike two-run home run to give the Sens the win.

FILIBUSTERS

De La Cruz had three hits in the game. Kevin Made went 2-for-4 and scored a run. Murphy Stehly singled extending his hit streak to ten games. Harrisburg went 6-for-14 with runners in scoring position.

TOP OF THE HILL

Riley Cornelio started and was outstanding for five innings, allowing just a hit, before running into trouble in the sixth inning. He allowed four runs on two hits and two walks. Chance Huff, Daison Acosta, Junior Santos, and Thomas Schultz all tossed scoreless innings. Michael Cuevas allowed his first earned run in over a month in the tenth inning. Luke Young retired the only batter he faced to earn the win.

ON THE DOCKET

The Senators and the Reading Fightin Phils play game two of their six-game series Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at FNB Field. The game can be heard on ESPN 96.5, 95.3 and 1400 beginning at 6:15 p.m.







Eastern League Stories from June 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.