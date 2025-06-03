Baysox Fall in Series Opener to Akron
June 3, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Chesapeake Baysox News Release
AKRON, OH - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, fell 6-3 in the series opener to the Akron RubberDucks, the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, on Tuesday night from Canal Park.
Akron (35-17) scored five runs in the first four innings against starter Peter Van Loon (L, 3-3) and Daniel Lloyd. Joe Lampe drove in the first three runs, including a two-run homer in the third off Van Loon before Cooper Ingle hit a solo homer in the fourth off Lloyd.
Chesapeake (23-28) received contributions offensively from Anthony Servideo, who recorded his first three-hit game of the season, including an RBI single in the second.
Enrique Bradfield Jr. singled in a run in the fifth and Frederick Bencosme homered for the fifth time this season in the sixth to pull the Baysox within two. For Bradfield, he has now reached base in 14 of 18 games played this season while Bencosme tallied his first three-hit game of the season.
In the eighth, Ingle collected his fourth hit of the game and later scored on a bases loaded walk drawn by Jorge Burgos.
Akron starter Tommy Mace pitched five innings of two-run ball and right-hander Magnus Ellerts (S, 4) recorded his fourth save with a scoreless ninth.
Chesapeake has now lost seven in a row.
Chesapeake continues its six-game road trip against Akron tomorrow night at 6:35 pm from Canal Park. RHP Ryan Long is scheduled to start for the Baysox against RHP Carter Spivey for the RubberDucks.
The next Baysox homestand is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, June 10 at 6:35 pm against the Harrisburg Senators, the Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, from Prince George's Stadium.
Single-game tickets, ticket plans and group offers for the 2025 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call (301) 805-6000, visit Baysox.com, and/or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.
