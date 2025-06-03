Cleveland Guardians Shane Bieber to Rehab Friday at Canal Park

(AKRON, OHIO) - Cleveland Guardians pitcher Shane Bieber is scheduled to pitch in a rehab assignment with the Akron RubberDucks on Friday, June 6 at 7:05 p.m. against the Chesapeake Baysox at Canal Park.

Bieber is making his second rehab start since being placed on the 60-day injured list on March 27 as he recovers from right elbow reconstruction.

Bieber made two scoreless starts for the Guardians in 2024 striking out 20 over 12 innings pitched. In his rehab start with the ACL Guardians on Saturday, May 31 he allowed one hit while striking out five over 2.1 innings.

"We are excited to have Shane Bieber pitch at Canal Park this Friday," RubberDucks President and General Manager Jim Pfander said. "After pitching for the RubberDucks on his path to MLB, we can't wait for our great fans in Akron to see Bieber on the Canal Park mound again as he works his way back to Cleveland."

The 2020 American League Cy Young award winner has pitched in 136 MLB games for Cleveland going 62-32 with a 3.22 ERA and 958 strikeouts over 843.0 innings pitched. He was drafted by Cleveland in the fourth round of the 2016 MLB Draft out of UC Santa Barbara and made his MLB debut for Cleveland in 2018.

