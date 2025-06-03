Parada Powers Ponies Past Patriots for 10th-Straight Win

June 3, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (34-17) raced past the Somerset Patriots, 7-3, in the series opener at Mirabito Stadium on Tuesday night. Binghamton won its 10th -consecutive game, which is tied for the third-longest mark in franchise history.

Catcher Kevin Parada (3-for-4, HR, 2 RBI, R) paced the Ponies offensively and recorded his second three-hit game and fifth home run of the season. Parada is hitting .311 with four home runs over his last 14 games.

Binghamton got on the board in the third inning on center fielder Nick Morabito's two-run ground-rule double. Morabito (2-for-5, 2 RBI, R, 2B) now has 14 doubles and 20 runs batted in this season.

Somerset cut the Ponies' lead in half in the fourth inning, when center fielder Spencer Jones blasted a solo home run that made it 2-1. Binghamton extended its lead again in the bottom of the fourth on Parada's RBI single that made it 3-1.

Somerset added another run in the fifth inning on first baseman Tyler Hardman's RBI single that cut Binghamton's lead to 3-2. In the bottom of the frame, third baseman Nick Lorusso hit a two-run single, and second baseman William Lugo hit an RBI single that extended Binghamton's lead to 6-2.

Parada hit a solo home run to begin the sixth inning and extend the Ponies' lead to 7-2.

Somerset scraped across another run in the seventh inning on Hardman's solo home run, which cut Binghamton's lead to 7-3.

Binghamton's pitching was strong. Right-hander Joander Suarez started for Binghamton and recorded a season-high eight strikeouts over 4.1 innings of two-run ball. Right-hander Joshua Cornielly (1-1) earned the win, after punching out two batters over a season-high 2.2 innings. Cornielly retired eight of the nine batters that he faced. Right-hander Carlos Guzman and right-hander Anthony Nunez each tossed hitless and scoreless frames in relief.

The Rumble Ponies continue a six-game home series against the Somerset Patriots (Double-A, New York Yankees) on Wednesday at Mirabito Stadium. First pitch is set for 11:05 a.m. and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Binghamton has won 10-straight games for the first time since July 4-19, 2024...Parada extended his on-base streak to 11 games and recorded his fourth multi-hit game and third multi-RBI game...Lorusso extended his hit streak to seven games and on-base streak to 12 games...Morabito extended his on-base streak to seven games...Designated hitter Ryan Clifford (0-for-3, BB) extended his on-base streak to six games...First baseman JT Schwartz (2-for-3, R, 2 2B, BB) recorded his fourth multi-hit game and now has nine doubles in 19 games...Guzman has not allowed a run over his last five appearances (6.0 IP, 1 H, 2 BB, 6 K) and lowered his season ERA to 1.32.







Eastern League Stories from June 3, 2025

