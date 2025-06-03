June 3, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

June 3, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







PORTLAND FALLS IN THE FINALE The Sea Dogs fell to the Altoona Curve on Sunday, 7-5. Trailing the Sea Dogs 5-4 entering the bottom of the eighth, the Curve's offense notched another comeback. Two consecutive walks surrendered to Kervin Pichardo and Termarr Johnson put the tying run on second base. Jack Branningan singled to load the bases. After a flyout, Brenden Dixon was plunked, which brought home Pichardo and tied the game at 5-5. In the next at-bat Shawn Ross roped a two-run single that gave Altoona a 7-5 lead.

DAVID SANDLIN EARNS PITCHER OF THE WEEK HONOR RHP David Sandlin was named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week for the week of May 26th through June 1st.Sandlin tossed a seven-inning complete game shutout with eight strikeouts in his only start for the week in game one of a doubleheader on Thursday, May 29th, against the Altoona Curve in Altoona, Pennsylvania, in a game the Sea Dogs won 3-0. Sandlin yielded just three hits and one walk. It was the first complete game thrown by a Sea Dog since CJ Liu tossed a no-hitter on May 5, 2023, in game one of a doubleheader against the Akron RubberDucks in Akron, Ohio.

EHRHARD MASHES Zach Ehrhard had his first multi-home run game in his career on Sunday in Altoona. He drove home three runs in the loss. Last week, Ehrhard went 4-for-19 (.211) with a double, two homers, three RBI and a walk.

BLAZING A TRAIL TO WORCESTER Prior to tonight's game, infielder Blaze Jordan was promoted to Triple-A Worcester. In the month of May, Jordan hit .390 (32-for-82) with five doubles, six home runs and 24 RBI. He drew 14 walks while only striking out 11 times with three stolen bases.

CORRESPONDING MOVES With Blaze Jordan off to Worcester, Karson Simas and Corey Rosier have both been sent to Portland from the WooSox. Simas is hitting .258 through nine games with a double and four walks. Rosier was hitting .246 through 24 games with three doubles, two home runs, 10 RBI and six stolen bases.

WHERE DO WE STAND The Sea Dogs remain in second place in the Northeast Division of the Eastern League, 5.0 games behind the first place Binghamton Rumble Ponies. Binghamton is currently riding a nine-game winning streak. The Hartford Yard Goats are in third place in the division, 3.5 games behind the Sea Dogs.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY June 3, 2008 - Michael Bowden (5-3) retired the first 18 batters and Portland had at least one hit from all nine starters to beat the Erie SeaWolves, 8-1 at Hadlock Field. Jeff Corsaletti knocked in three runs for the 'Dogs and Iggy Suarez had the game-winning hit with a 2-run homer in the second inning. Aaron Bates went 2-for-4 with 2 RBI, Ryan Khoury and Sandy Madera also had two hits.

ON THE MOUND LHP Dalton Rogers will make his second start with the Sea Dogs tonight. In his last appearance, he pitched out of the bullpen and tossed 1.0 inning allowing a season-high six runs on four hits while walking a season-high four batters. He did not record a strikeout for the first time with Portland. Rogers has never faced the Yard Goats.







Eastern League Stories from June 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.