Blaze Jordan Named Eastern League Player of the Month

June 5, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - After a standout month of May, former Portland Sea Dogs infielder Blaze Jordan has been named the Eastern League Player of the Month by Minor League Baseball.

Prior to his promotion to Triple-A, first baseman/third baseman Blaze Jordan batted .390/.490/.671 and led the league in average (.390), hits (32), RBI (24), on-base percentage (.490), slugging percentage (.671) and OPS (1.161). He was second in home runs (six), third in total bases (55) and fourth in runs (18). He recorded 10 multi-hit games. Jordan started the month on a ten-game on base streak hitting .419 with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBI during that time.

Through 44 games with the Sea Dogs this season, he continues to lead the Eastern League in OBP (.415), ranks second in RBI (37) and OPS (.928), third in average (.320), fourth in runs (30) and fifth in slugging percentage (.513).

Jordan was previously awarded Eastern League Player of the Week for the week of May 19th through 25th. During that week, Jordan appeared in seven games, hitting .435 (10-for-23) with four runs scored, a double, two home runs, eight RBI, and two stolen bases. He had three multi-hit games, including a three-for-four performance with a home run and four RBI on Friday, May 23rd.

Jordan, 22, was selected by the Boston Red Sox in the third round of the 2020 MLB Draft out of DeSoto Central High School in Southaven, Mississippi. He was promoted to the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox on June 3rd.

This marks the third time this season a Sea Dog has received an award from MiLB. After Jordan won Player of the Week, RHP David Sandlin is currently the reigning Pitcher of the Week for the week of May 26th through June 1st. Sandlin tossed a seven-inning complete game shutout with eight strikeouts in his only start for the week in game one of a doubleheader on Thursday, May 29th, against the Altoona Curve in Altoona, Pennsylvania, in a game the Sea Dogs won 3-0.

The Sea Dogs wrap up their series with the Hartford Yard Goats this weekend at Delta Dental Park with the Maine Whoopie Pies on June 6th, Pride Night and Fireworks on June 7th, and Catch on the Field and Maine Dairy Day on June 8th. Tickets are available for all Sea Dogs home games. Tickets can be purchased online at seadogs.com or by calling 207-879-9500.







Eastern League Stories from June 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.