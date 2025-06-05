Senators Stymied by Early Long Balls in 4-1 Loss to Reading

June 5, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







A pair of early home runs proved too much for the Harrisburg Senators to overcome Wednesday night, as they fell 4-1 to the Reading Fightin Phils at FNB Field.

Reading opened the scoring in the third on a two-run homer by Cade Fergus, then tacked on a third run later that inning before Leandro Pineda launched a solo shot in the fourth to make it 4-0.

Harrisburg's offense was held in check for much of the game but broke through in the eighth when Carlos De La Cruz drove in Phillip Glasser with a two-out RBI single. Glasser had doubled earlier in the frame, while Jacob Young, with the Senators on a MLB rehab assignment, went 2-for-5 with a double, a stolen base, and strong play in center field.

Starter Tyler Stuart took the loss, allowing four runs across 3.2 innings. Relievers Thomas Schultz, Chance Huff, and Daison Acosta combined to shut out Reading over the final 5.1 innings.

Notable Performers for the Senators

Jacob Young - Went 2-for-4 with a double and a stolen base.

Phillip Glasser - Reached base twice, including his 7th double of the season, and scored the Senators' lone run.

Carlos De La Cruz - Drove in the only Harrisburg run with a two-out RBI single in the 8th inning. He also added a single and played strong defense in right field.

Chance Huff - Delivered 2.0 scoreless innings of relief, allowing no hits and striking out two, keeping the Senators within striking distance late in the game.

Up Next:

The Senators and the Reading Fightin Phils play game four of their six-game series Friday at 7:00 p.m. at FNB Field. The game can be heard on ESPN 96.5, 95.3 and 1400 beginning at 6:45 p.m.







