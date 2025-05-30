Richmond Edges Senators, 7-6

May 30, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

The Harrisburg Senators fell behind big, rallied, but came up just short Friday night losing to Richmond 7-6. The Flying Squirrels scored three runs in the first and three more in the fourth before the Senators started to chip away. Harrisburg scored two in the fifth, three in the sixth and one in the seventh to get to within a run of Richmond. The Sens put runners at first and second with one out in the ninth but couldn't come up with the big hit to tie the game. The game was delayed 1:58 by rain and didn't end until after 11 p.m. local time.

THE BIG PLAY

Drew Ellis looped a single into left field to drive in a run in the fifth inning for Richmond. The run turned into the winning run.

FILIBUSTERS

Murphy Stehly went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a two-run double. Johnathon Thomas had three hits including a double, drove in a run and scored a run. Max Romero, Jr. continued his recent hot hitting by going 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored.

TOP OF THE HILL

Dustin Saenz allowing six runs, three earned, in four innings of work. He took the loss. Miguel Gomez allowed a run in one inning of work. Luke Young, Junior Santos and Holden Powell combined to throw three innings of scoreless relief.

ON THE DOCKET

The Senators and the Richmond Flying Squirrels play game five of their six-game series Saturday at 6:35 p.m. at The Diamond in Richmond. The game can be heard on ESPN 96.5, 95.3 and 1400 beginning at 5:50 p.m.







