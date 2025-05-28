Big Hits Elude Senators

May 28, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

The Harrisburg Senators had plenty of opportunities but didn't capitalize in their 4-1 loss to the Richmond Flying Squirrels Wednesday night at the Diamond. The Senators scored first, taking a 1-0 lead in the first inning but that's all their office could push across home plate. Richmond scored twice in the first then two more in the fifth. The Senators had nine hits and 14 total baserunners but went 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position.

THE BIG PLAY

Bryce Eldridge hit a two out two-run home run for Richmond to put the Squirrels on top 4-1 in the fifth inning.

FILIBUSTERS

The Senators had five extra base hits, three doubles and two triples but only one of them scored. Carlos De La Cruz doubled, tripled, and walked once. Max Romero, Jr. had two hits. Jared McKenzie tripled and scored the Senators only run. Eight of the nine players in the Senators lineup had at least one hit. Harrisburg struck out 15 times and stranded seven runners in scoring position.

TOP OF THE HILL

Riley Cornelio started and allowed all four runs on six hits. Miquel Gomez and Erick Mejia combined to retire the final ten batters that came to the plate for Richmond.

ON THE DOCKET

The Senators and the Richmond Flying Squirrels play game three of their six-game series Thursday at 6:35 p.m. at The Diamond in Richmond. The game can be heard on ESPN 96.5, 95.3 and 1400 beginning at 6:20 p.m.







