Jazz Chisholm Jr. Currently Scheduled to Rehab with Somerset on Thursday, May 29

May 28, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release







Bridgewater, New Jersey - The New York Yankees are currently scheduling for INF Jazz Chisholm Jr to commence a Major League rehab assignment with the Double-A Somerset Patriots on Thursday, May 29. The Patriots take on the Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Guardians) at TD Bank Ballpark at 6:35 pm.

The Yankees placed Chisholm Jr. on the 10-day injured list on April 30 with a right oblique strain. Prior to the injury, Chisholm Jr. had 17 R, 7 HR, 17 RBI and 6 SB in 30 games this season.

Chisholm Jr. was acquired by New York in a trade with the Miami Marlins for C Agustin Ramirez, 2B Jared Serna and SS Abraham Ramirez on 7/27/24. He made an instant impact, becoming the first player in Yankees history to hit at least 4 HR in his first three games and 7 HR in his first 12 games with the club.

In 2024, Chisholm Jr. combined with the Marlins and Yankees to hit .256/.324/.436 (144-for-562) with 74 R, 21 doubles, 4 triples, 24 HR, 73 RBI, 53 BB and 40 SB in 147 games. He set career highs in hits, home runs, runs scored, RBI, doubles, walks, stolen bases, extra-base hits (49), total bases (245) and games played.

Last season, the versatile Bahamian native appeared defensively in centerfield (97 G/95 GS), third base (45 G/GS) and second base (3 G/2 GS). He was one of four players in the Majors to record 20 HR and 40 SB, joining Cincinnati's Elly De La Cruz (25 HR/67 SB), Los Angeles-NL's Shohei Ohtani (54 HR/59 SB) and Cleveland's José Ramírez (39 HR/41 SB). In 46 games with the Yankees, he batted .273/.325/.500 (48-for-176) with 28 R, 7 doubles, 11 HR, 23 RBI, 14 BB and 18 SB. He hit safely in 33 of his 46 games with the Yankees and reached base safely in 35 of those games.

Over parts of six Major League seasons with the Miami Marlins (2020-24) and the Yankees (2024-Present), Chisholm Jr. has hit .245 (429-for-1,752) with 258 R, 67 doubles, 15 triples, 84 HR, 245 RBI, 154 BB and 105 SB in 479 games. He was named to his first career All-Star team in 2022 with Miami.

Chisholm Jr. will become the sixth Yankee to rehab with Somerset in 2025 and the 42nd overall since becoming the Double-A affiliate in 2021.







Eastern League Stories from May 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.