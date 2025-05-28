Yard Goats Drop Doubleheader

May 28, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Braiden Ward had two extra-base hits and three RBI's, but the Hartford Yard Goats fell short in both games against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats in Wednesday night's doubleheader at Dunkin' Park. The Yard Goats dropped to 23-24 on the season and look to return to .500 tomorrow night. In a tight game one, Hartford brought the potential game-winning run to the plate but could not take advantage, falling 7-6. The Yard Goats lost game two, 4-0.

In game one, Eddinson Paulino hit a triple off Yard Goats starter Jack Mahoney in the second inning, scoring Devonte Brown and giving the Fisher Cats a 1-0 lead. Cade Doughty hit a sacrifice fly in the following at-bat, extending the New Hampshire lead to 2-0.

The Yard Goats responded quickly in the bottom of the second when Braiden Ward roped a double down the right field line off of Fisher Cats starter Ryan Watson, driving in both Juan Guerrero and Jose Cordova, as the Yard Goats tied the game at 2-2.

New Hampshire got an RBI single to right field from Peyton Williams in the third, putting the Fisher Cats on top 3-2. Yohendrick Pinango boosted the Fisher Cats lead to 5-2 when he hit a 2 RBI single to center field in the fourth.

Hartford sparked a three-run fourth inning, as Ward hit his second RBI double of the game down the left field line, and Nic Kent followed with a single to center field, scoring Cordova and Ward to tie the game up at five apiece.

Devonte Brown hit a go-ahead two-run double in the seventh to put the Fisher Cats up 7-5. Jose Torres sliced an RBI single for the Yard Goats in the bottom of the final inning to cut the Hartford deficit to 7-6 and had the potential tying run at first but could not capitalize.

In game two, the Fisher Cats struck first as Jace Bohrofen hit an RBI single off Yard Goats starter Mason Green to give New Hampshire a 1-0 lead in the first inning.

RJ Schreck blew the game open in the fourth inning with a three-run home run, extending the Fisher Cats lead to 4-0.

The Yard Goats continue their seven-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays affiliate, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, on Thursday night at 7:10 pm. RHP Connor Staine gets the start for the Yard Goats against RHP Harrison Devereaux, who will start for the Fisher Cats. The Yard Goats will play as the Hartford Thunder Chickens!! The game will be televised on NESN and broadcast on the free Audacy app.

Game One:

WP: Alex Amalfi (1-2)

LP: Sam Weatherly (0-1)

Time: 2:14

Game Two:

WP: Nate Garkow (1-0)

LP: Mason Green (2-3)

Time: 1:56







