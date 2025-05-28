Sea Dogs to Host Beer Festival on July 19th

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs will host their first-ever Beer Festival at Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field on Saturday, July 19th from 4:00 to 7:00 PM. The event will include beer, music, food, and games.

More than 25 local breweries, including Allagash, Bissell Brothers, and Rising Tide, will participate in the inaugural event. Non-alcoholic beers, ciders, and wines will also be available.

Tickets can be purchased online at seadogs.com, by phone at 207-879-9500, and in person at the Delta Dental Park Ticket Office. There are three types of tickets available: VIP, General Admission, and Designated Driver. The VIP ticket allows fans to enter an hour early and includes 20 drink tickets. General Admission tickets grant you access to the event from 4:00 to 7:00 PM, including 20 drink tickets. The Designated Driver tickets offer an alcohol-free option, providing access to all non-alcoholic delights and activities. The first 2,000 fans through the gates will snag a souvenir Sea Dogs plastic beer cup.

In addition to the adult beverages, Stephanie Ryann will provide live music. Games will be set up throughout the ballpark, including cornhole, and food trucks will be on hand to satisfy your cravings with a scrumptious selection of bites from some of the finest food trucks.

"The Sea Dogs are always looking for creative ways to utilize the ballpark when the team is on the road," stated Sea Dogs General Manager Jesse Scaglion. "Portland has one of the best craft beer scenes in the country, and we are excited to showcase all of these great breweries at the ballpark."

