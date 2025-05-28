RubberDucks Fan 14 Patriots in 1-0 Road Win

May 28, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







Five RubberDucks pitchers combined to strike out 14 Somerset Patriots batters in a five-hit shutout, while center fielder Jake Fox had two hits, including a go-ahead RBI single in the fourth inning or Akron's 1-0 win in the second game of a six-game series at TD Bank Ballpark on Wednesday.

Turning Point

In a scoreless tie in the top of the fourth inning, first baseman Jorge Burgos and third baseman Dayan Frías hit consecutive singles to right field. After Burgos was picked off second base, with Frías moving to second base on the play, Frías stole third base and scored when Fox lifted a single to left-center field. In the bottom of the inning, Somerset loaded the bases with two walks and a hit batter against right-hander Tommy Mace, but he struck out center fielder Grant Richardson and retired first baseman Tyler Hardman on a groundout to preserve the lead.

Mound Presence

Mace held Somerset hitless for the first four innings, striking out six batters with four walks and a hit batter. Right-hander Jake Miller worked around a leadoff hit batter and a single in the fifth inning, getting a strikeout and groundout to strand the tying run at third base. He allow worked around a sixth-inning single, stranding a runner at third base by fanning Hardman. Right-hander Tyler Thornton struck out three straight batters after a seventh-inning leadoff single and stolen base. Right-hander Zane Morehouse yielded consecutive one-out singles before finishing the eighth inning. Right-hander Magnus Ellerts worked a perfect ninth inning for his first save since April 6. In total, Akron pitchers stranded the tying run in scoring position every inning from the fourth through eighth innings and stranded 10 runners on base.

Duck Tales

Akron had leadoff walks against right-hander Trent Sellers in each of the first two innings but had only one hit before the fourth inning. After Fox's RBI single, the RubberDucks had two more singles and never advanced a runner to third base against five Patriots relievers.

Notebook

Akron pitched its fourth shutout in eight games with Somerset and eighth overall this season, tying Erie for the Eastern League lead...Akron leads the season series, 6-2...Designated hitter Cooper Ingle was 0-for-2 and walked twice, ending his seven-game hitting streak...Game Time: 2:58...Attendance: 6,426.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue their series at Somerset at 6:35 p.m. Thursday at TD Bank Ballpark. Akron right-hander Carter Spivey (2-0, 3.06 ERA) is scheduled to face former University of Akron pitcher and current Yankees right-hander JT Brubaker on a major league rehab assignment. The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, with ballpark video on Bally Live and the MLB app. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







Eastern League Stories from May 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.