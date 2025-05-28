Wednesday's Rumble Ponies Game Postponed in Bowie, Doubleheader to be Played Thursday

May 28, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BOWIE, Md. - Due to rain in the forecast, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies' game against the Chesapeake Baysox at Prince George's Stadium on Wednesday night has been postponed.

It will be made up as part of a doubleheader (two seven-inning games) on Thursday, with the first game beginning at 5:05 p.m. and the second game starting approximately 40 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

Fans can listen to both games on Newsradio 1290 WNBF and 92.1 FM, as well as on the WNBF App. Pregame coverage begins at 4:50 p.m. on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network.







