Balanced Attack Powers Cats to Doubleheader Sweep in Hartford

May 28, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (19-28) swept the Hartford Yard Goats (23-24) in a doubleheader at Dunkin' Donuts Park on Wednesday night, 7-6 and 4-0. The Fisher Cats outlasted the Yard Goats in a back-and-forth game one, and an RJ Schreck home run and eight strikeouts by Nate Garkow, a career-high, squared away Hartford to complete the doubleheader sweep.

New Hampshire struck first in game one when second baseman Eddinson Paulino scorched a triple to the right-center gap that cashed in center fielder Devonte Brown from first. Paulino then came across one pitch later on a sacrifice fly from third baseman Cade Doughty to give the Fisher Cats a 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning. Paulino led New Hampshire's offense in game one with a 3-for-4 night and scored twice.

Hartford would respond in the home-half of the second by putting two runners in the scoring position with one out. A lead-off single, followed by a one-out double from first baseman Jose Cordova allowed left fielder Braiden Ward to tuck a double down the right field line that plated two runners and knotted the score at 2-2.

The Fisher Cats added one more run in the top of the third inning when three consecutive singles were capitalized by first baseman Peyton Williams ' run-scoring single to bring New Hampshire back in front, 3-2. New Hampshire led off the top of the fourth frame with back-to-back singles and a hit-by-pitch to give designated hitter Yohendrick Piñango an opportunity with the bases loaded. Piñango delivered a gapped single to right-center that brought home two more runs and gave the Cats a 5-2 lead.

Hartford's bottom five batters in their order combined for seven hits in game one, including four in the bottom of the fourth inning. Ward and third baseman Nic Kent knocked run-scoring hits to plate three runs and tie the game, 5-5.

The Fisher Cats pulled ahead in the top of the seventh when Schreck led off the inning with a walk and a Jace Bohrofen fly ball to left field dropped to give New Hampshire runners on first and second with no outs. Center fielder Devonte Brown then poked a single to left field that bounced past Hartford's Braiden Ward, who dove for the ball, plating Schreck and Bohrofen and put New Hampshire in front, 7-5.

Despite allowing an earned run in the bottom of the seventh, Fisher Cats reliever Alex Amalfi (W, 1-2) shut the door with a strikeout to secure New Hampshire's 7-6 win in game one.

The Fisher Cats played as the home team in game two to make up for a postponed game from May 9 at Delta Dental Stadium. New Hampshire grabbed an early lead in game two after two straight singles led off the bottom of the first inning which set the table for Bohrofen to belt a single that cashed in Piñango from second and give the Cats an early 1-0 lead.

Shortstop Jay Harry pounded a one-out double off the right-center field wall before newly-promoted catcher Hayden Gilliland was hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second in the bottom of the fourth. Schreck then drilled a 3-2 pitch to the right-field porch for his team-leading ninth homer of the season to extend New Hampshire's lead to 4-0 in game two.

New Hampshire's Geison Urbaez got the start in game two and lasted four frames while allowing no runs on three hits. Garkow (W, 1-0) followed with four scoreless innings and a career-high eight punchouts to finalize the doubleheader sweep.

The Fisher Cats and Yard Goats resume the series with a 7:10 PM EDT start at Dunkin' Park on Thursday, May 29. New Hampshire's Devereaux Harrison (3-5, 6.03 ERA) takes on Hartford's Connor Staine (1-4, 4.50 ERA) with the Fisher Cats leading the series, two-games-to-three.

New Hampshire returns to Delta Dental Stadium on Tuesday, June 3 to host the Altoona Curve, Double-A affiliates of the Pittsburgh Pirates, for a six-game series.

Fans can purchase 2025 multi-game memberships and single-game tickets at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium box office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester.







Eastern League Stories from May 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.