Late Offensive Woes Plague Cats in Thursday Night Loss

May 29, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

HARTFORD, CT - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (19-28) fell short of the Hartford Yard Goats at Dunkin' Park on Thursday night, 3-2. Despite reliever Michael Dominguez tossing three scoreless relief innings with three strikeouts, New Hampshire's offense failed to convert in the late innings to even the series with Hartford, two-games-to-two.

The Fisher Cats scratched their first run across in the top of the first inning when third baseman Charles McAdoo sent a 398-foot home run to left field. It was McAdoo's second homer of the series and it gave New Hampshire an early 1-0 advantage.

New Hampshire starter Devereaux Harrison pitched into the bottom of the fourth inning before finishing with 3-2/3 innings of work with one earned run on three hits and four strikeouts. Fisher Cats reliever Justin Kelly (L, 0-2) entered with the bases loaded in the bottom of the fourth and escaped the jam with a flyout. Kelly threw the bottom of the fourth inning and suffered the loss by allowing two unearned runs on two hits.

Hartford loaded the bases on back-to-back singles in the bottom of the fourth inning before first baseman Zach Kokoska accepted a free pass to even the score at 1-1.

New Hampshire responded in the top of the fifth inning on a two-out double from right fielder Jace Bohrofen that plated left fielder RJ Schreck and put the Cats back in front, 2-1.

With the double, Bohrofen extended his hitting streak to eight games to complement an 11-game on-base streak. Schreck posted a multi-hit performance by going 2-for-3 with a double, run scored and a walk. First baseman Alex De Jesus joined Schreck with a double and a single, going 2-for-4 in the contest.

The Yard Goats took advantage of a fielding error in the bottom of the fifth inning to grab a 3-1 lead. Shortstop Jose Torres knocked a one-out single before a walk from right fielder Juan Guerrero walked to put runners on first and second with two outs. Left fielder Braiden Ward then sent a grounder to first base that was misplayed by New Hampshire De Jesus to load the bases. Hartford catcher Jose Cordova followed by poking a single to right field that plated Torres and Guerrero, and the Yard Goats pulled ahead 3-1.

New Hampshire's Dominguez entered in the bottom of the sixth inning and shoved for three blank frames of relief with three punchouts. Conversely, the Fisher Cats' offense collected one hit across the last four innings and Hartford held on, 3-1.

Hartford reliever Victor Juarez (W, 3-1) earned the win with 2-1/3 scoreless relief frames while allowing one hit and one walk. Left-handed Welinton Herrera (S, 1) cleaned up the eighth and the ninth innings with no hits allowed and two strikeouts to earn the save.

The Fisher Cats and Yard Goats continue their seven-game series with a 7:10 PM EDT first pitch on Friday night. Right-hander Juaron Watts-Brown (0-1, 9.00 ERA) will make his second start for New Hampshire and Hartford has not yet released a starter for Friday night's contest.

New Hampshire returns to Delta Dental Stadium on Tuesday, June 3 to host the Altoona Curve, Double-A affiliates of the Pittsburgh Pirates, for a six-game series.

New Hampshire returns to Delta Dental Stadium on Tuesday, June 3 to host the Altoona Curve, Double-A affiliates of the Pittsburgh Pirates, for a six-game series.







