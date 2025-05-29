May 29, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

May 29, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







PORTLAND DROPS GAME ONE The Sea Dogs fell to the Altoona Curve Tuesday night, 4-2 at Peoples Natural Gas Field. Trailing the Curve 4-0 entering the top of the eighth, the Sea Dogs offense sparked. Mikey Romero worked his fourth walk of the night to start the inning. A few batters later, Blaze Jordan rocketed a two-run home run which cut the deficit in half 4-2.

PITCHING STAYS STRONG RHP Blake Wehunt struck out a season-high nine batters, one shy of tying his career-high. The Sea Dogs rank second in the Eastern League with 458 strikeouts and fourth in the league in ERA (3.43). Connelly Early and Yordanny Monegro are tied with the eighth most amount of strikeouts in the league with 47.

SCORCHING BLAZE EARNS PLAYER OF THE WEEK HONORS Infielder Blaze Jordan has been named the Eastern League Player of the Week for May 19th through 25th. Jordan appeared in seven games, hitting .435 (10-for-23) with four runs scored, a double, two home runs, eight RBI, and two stolen bases. During the week, Jordan had three multi-hit games, including a 3-for-4 performance with a home run and 4 RBI on Friday, May 23rd. He is currently riding a 12-game on-base streak and has hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games. Jordan, a first and third baseman, has not committed an error this season.

WELCOME TO THE SEA DOGS Prior to Tuesday's game the Boston Red Sox signed reliever Jorge Juan and assigned him to the Sea Dogs. Juan was previously in the Atlanta Braves system and was with the Double-A Columbus Clingstones. In six relief appearances, he was 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA. He tossed 5.0 total innings allowing seven runs (five earned) on three hits while walking six and striking out nine.

WHERE DO WE STAND With their second consecutive loss, the Sea Dogs are now 3.0 games out of first place. The Binghamton Rumble Ponies remain in first place while the Hartford Yard Goats are in third place, 5.5 games out of first. The Altoona Curve are in fourth place in the Southwest Division, 9.0 games behind the first place Akron RubberDucks.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY May 29, 2010 - Ryan Kalish went 5-for-5 with a homer and 3 RBI as Portland thrashed the Rock Cats 11-3 at Hadlock Field. Ray Chang went 2-for-5 with a 3-run homer in the eighth inning.

ON THE MOUND RHP David Sandlin will start game one and RHP Isaac Coffey will start game two. Sandlin last pitched on May 23rd vs Reading and tossed 5.0 shutout innings allowing five hits while striking out six. He did not issue a walk. Coffey made his 2025 debut on May 23rd vs Reading. He tossed 3.0 perfect innings with four strikeouts.







Eastern League Stories from May 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.