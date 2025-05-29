Sea Dogs to Host Deaf & Hard of Hearing Awareness Night on June 4

May 29, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine- The Portland Sea Dogs, in partnership with the Pine Tree Society and the Maine Association of the Deaf, will host their second annual Deaf & Hard of Hearing Awareness Night, presented by Yarmouth Audiology, on Wednesday, June 4th at 6:00 PM at Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field in Portland, Maine.

The Sea Dogs will wear specially designed teal jerseys that replace the traditional Sea Dogs script with "Sea Dogs " spelled out in American Sign Language (ASL). The jerseys will be auctioned off after the game to benefit the Pine Tree Camp's Dirigo Experience. Last season, the jersey auction raised over $8,000 for the camp.

Pine Tree Camp's Dirigo Experience brings Maine's Deaf and hard-of-hearing youth together at Pine Tree Camp for unique opportunities year-round. Most Deaf youth have never had the chance to meet another Deaf person their age. The Dirigo Experience breaks that cycle by providing students the opportunity to make new friends and develop a greater sense of self-esteem through trying new things with peers.

The camp was established by Pine Tree Society's Director of Interpreting Services Joshua Seal, who was tragically killed in the Lewiston tragedy.

To enhance the fan experience and create an inclusive environment for members of the deaf community, sign language interpreters will be stationed on top of the third base dugout throughout the game. Interpreters will also be available at Guest Services and concession stands to assist fans with any questions or concerns. Fans requiring interpreter services can purchase tickets in specially designated sections 211 and 212, where interpreter services will be available. Tickets are available at seadogs.com or by calling the Sea Dogs ticket office at 207-879-9500.

Gates will open at 4:30 PM for the 6:00 PM game against the Hartford Yard Goats (Rockies).

The Governor Baxter School for the Deaf Middle School will perform the National Anthem. Slugger will perform Take Me Out to the Ballgame during the seventh inning stretch in ASL.

The first 1,000 fans to enter the ballpark will receive a William Hoy baseball card. Hoy was one of the best deaf players to play Major League Baseball, and he inspired the use of baseball signals that we still use today.

The Sea Dogs have also created a special line of ASL Sea Dogs merchandise, including hats and t-shirts, which are available online at seadogs.com and at the Sea Dogs United Healthcare Souvenir Store at Delta Dental Park.

The Sea Dogs return home for a six-game homestand June 3-8 against the Hartford Yard Goats. Other highlights of the homestand include the return of the Maine Whoopie Pies on Friday, June 6th, Fireworks and Pride Night on Saturday, June 7th, and fans are invited to play catch on the field on Sunday, June 8th. Tickets are available for all Sea Dogs home games and can be purchased online at seadogs.com or by calling 207-879-9500.







Eastern League Stories from May 29, 2025

Sea Dogs to Host Deaf & Hard of Hearing Awareness Night on June 4 - Portland Sea Dogs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.