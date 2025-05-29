Patriots' Four Homers Doom Ducks, 12-0

University of Akron alumnus JT Brubaker held the RubberDucks to one hit in four innings of a major league rehab start, and Somerset hit four home runs, including two by designated hitter Tyler Hardman, in a 12-0 Patriots victory over Akron in the third game of a six-game series at TD Bank Ballpark Thursday night.

Turning Point

With Somerset leading, 1-0, in the bottom of the second inning, Akron right-hander Carter Spivey hit left fielder Brennen Davis with a pitch and walked first baseman Dylan Jasso before Hardman drilled his first home run to left field, extending the lead to 4-0. Somerset eventually scored in each of the first five innings to build a 9-0 lead.

Mound Presence

Spivey allowed a first-inning run after New York Yankee Jazz Chisholm singled in his first at bat of a rehab assignment, advanced on a balk and flyout, and scored on a single by center fielder Spencer Jones. Spivey also allowed a two-run homer to Davis in the third inning and was charged with seven earned runs in 3 2/3 innings. Left-hander Shawn Rapp yielded two runs in 2 1/3 innings. Left-hander Steven Pérez allowed a pair of seventh-inning home runs to right fielder Garrett Martin and Hardman, who drove in six runs in the game, in a two-inning appearance.

Duck Tales

Akron's only hit off Brubaker was a fourth-inning leadoff single by catcher Cooper Ingle. Right-hander Brendan Beck pitched the final five scoreless innings, only allowing an eighth-inning double to left fielder Joe Lampe and a walk to third baseman Alex Mooney.

Notebook

Akron was shut out for the second time in eight games with Somerset and sixth time overall this season...Akron leads the season series, 6-3...The 12 runs were a season high for a RubberDucks opponent...The RubberDucks allowed four home runs for the first time since July 18, 2023, against Richmond...Game Time: 2:15...Attendance: 5,752.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue their series at Somerset at 6:35 p.m. Friday at TD Bank Ballpark. Akron right-hander Austin Peterson (3-2, 1.18 ERA) is scheduled to face Patriots right-hander Trystan Vrieling (0-0, 0.00). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, with ballpark video on Bally Live and the MLB app. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







