Binghamton Wins Sixth-Straight Game, Sweeps Chesapeake in Doubleheader

May 29, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

BOWIE, Md. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (30-17) swept the Chesapeake Baysox (23-24) in a doubleheader on Thursday night at Prince George's Stadium. Binghamton has won six-straight games and has won each of the first three games in this series.

Game One: Rumble Ponies 2, Baysox 1 (Final/7)

Right-hander Jonah Tong (3-3) made the start for Binghamton and earned the win, after allowing one run over six innings on three hits and four walks with seven strikeouts.

Binghamton was down 1-0 heading into the fifth inning, before plating two runs to take the lead. With two outs, shortstop Jett Williams reached base on an error to continue the inning. Center fielder Nick Morabito and first baseman Ryan Clifford followed with back-to-back RBI doubles, which put the Ponies up 2-1 against right-hander Trace Bright (1-5).

Right-hander Dylan Ross recorded his second Double-A save with a scoreless final frame. Ross has not allowed a run over his first five Double-A appearances, which spans five innings. Ross has recorded six strikeouts and no walks in the five outings.

Chesapeake scored in the first inning when designated hitter Creed Willems blasted a solo home run.

Game Two: Rumble Ponies 4, Baysox 1 (Final/7)

Binghamton grabbed the lead in the second inning against right-hander Ryan Long (2-2). Catcher Kevin Parada hit a sacrifice fly and right fielder Omar De Los Santos hit an RBI single that made it 2-0 in the frame.

In the third inning, Clifford demolished a solo home run to left-center field, which put the Ponies up 3-0. It marked Clifford's eighth home run of the season.

Chesapeake got on the board in the bottom of the third on Willems' RBI infield hit that cut Binghamton's lead to 3-1.

Binghamton added another run on first baseman Nick Lorusso's RBI single in the fifth inning that made it 4-1.

Right-hander Joander Suarez started for Binghamton but exited the game with one out in the third inning due to an apparent injury. Suarez was hit by a line-drive comebacker off the bat of shortstop Jeremiah Jackson, which had an exit velocity of 111.5 mph.

Right-hander TJ Shook (4-0) pitched in relief of Suarez and allowed just one inherited runner to score in the third, before inducing an inning-ending double play. Shook earned the win and pitched a scoreless fourth inning too. Right-hander Luis Moreno recorded one strikeout over a scoreless inning and right-hander Ryan Lambert recorded two strikeouts over a scoreless inning. Right-hander Douglas Orellana recorded his fourth save with a perfect final frame.

The Rumble Ponies continue their six-game road series against the Bay Sox (Double-A, Baltimore Orioles) on Friday at Prince George's Stadium. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM and MiLB.TV.

Postgame Notes: Williams drew two walks and stole three bases across the two games...Clifford went 2-for-5 with a home run, two runs batted in, a double, and three walks across the doubleheader...Morabito went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in the first game, which marked his 10th multi-hit game...Lorusso went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run in the second game, which marked his eighth multi-hit game...Binghamton has now swept three of its nine doubleheaders and is 3-1-5 in twin bills...The Ponies have held the Baysox to one run in each of the first three games this series.







