Thornton Twirls Two-Hit Shutout in Binghamton's Rain-Shortened Win against Chesapeake

May 30, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

BOWIE, Md. - Left-hander Zach Thornton (2-0) twirled a two-hit shutout with a career-high-tying eight strikeouts, as the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (31-17) defeated the Chesapeake Baysox, 2-0, in a rain-shortened contest at Prince George's Stadium on Friday.

Binghamton has won seven-straight games and has won the first four games in this series against Chesapeake (23-25).

Thornton allowed just two hits and two walks over six scoreless frames with a Double-A career-high eight strikeouts, and he lowered his season ERA to 2.30 at the Double-A level. The 23-year-old recorded the first complete game of his professional career, with the game going into a 34-minute delay and eventually being called in the top of the seventh inning with two runners on and no outs.

Over his last four starts, Thornton has allowed just two earned runs over 24.1 innings with 26 strikeouts and just two walks.

Binghamton got on the board in the top of the third against right-hander Levi Wells (0-3). Shortstop Jett Williams hit a leadoff single, stole second base, and advanced to third on a groundout. He eventually scored on a wild pitch that put the Ponies up 1-0.

In the top of the seventh inning, catcher Kevin Parada drew a walk. Second baseman Wyatt Young followed with a walk. Both runners advanced on a wild pitch and Parada eventually scored on a wild pitch that made it 2-0.

The Rumble Ponies continue this six-game series against the Baysox (Double-A, Baltimore Orioles) on Saturday at Prince George's Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Thornton spun Binghamton's second complete game of the season, after right-hander Jack Wenninger threw a complete game in a seven-inning game on May 14 at Hartford...It marked the first shutout for a Rumble Ponies pitcher since right-hander Joander Suarez's no-hitter at Hartford on September 7, 2023...Williams (1-for-3, R, BB, SB) reached base twice and recorded his 15th stolen base...Designated hitter Nick Lorusso went 2-for-2 with a walk and extended his on-base streak to nine games...Lorusso has had three-straight multi-hit games and now has nine this season...First baseman Ryan Clifford (1-for-3) extended his hit streak to three games...Parada extended his hit streak to three games and on-base streak to eight games.







