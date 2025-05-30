Ray Edwards Wins Flying Squirrels' #1 Fan Bobblehead Contest

May 30, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels announced Ray Edwards as the winner of their #1 Fan Bobblehead Contest presented by Pepsi on Friday morning.

Edwards will be featured on a custom bobblehead to be given away to the first 2,000 fans at the Flying Squirrels' 2025 regular-season finale on Sunday, Sept. 14 at The Diamond.

Edwards has been a season ticket member since the franchise's inaugural season in 2010 and has missed only 13 home games. He grew up a fan of the Flying Squirrels' major-league affiliate, the San Francisco Giants, and is often the first fan through the gates every home game. The Lakeside resident has every giveaway the team has done and boasts a collection of mini helmets signed by all but two Flying Squirrels players.

"There are many die-hard Squirrels fans, but none have been more dedicated than Ray over the past 15 seasons," said Flying Squirrels General Manager Anthony Oppermann. "He has become part of our family, and we couldn't be more excited to honor him with his very own bobblehead."

The #1 Fan Bobblehead giveaway is part of The Diamond Through the Decades Celebration series. Remaining giveaways in the series include a Diamond ring giveaway on June 12, a Chipper Jones R-Braves bobblehead giveaway on July 24 and a classic R-Braves 80s baseball T-shirt giveaway on August 28. More information can be found at SquirrelsBaseball.com.

The Flying Squirrels continue their homestand against the Harrisburg Senators, Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, this weekend at The Diamond. On Saturday, the team celebrates Women and Girls in Sports Night with postgame In-Your-Face-Fireworks presented by CarMax. On Sunday, the first 1,000 fans ages 14 and younger will receive a commemorative The Diamond youth jersey presented by Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU.

Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.







Eastern League Stories from May 30, 2025

Ray Edwards Wins Flying Squirrels' #1 Fan Bobblehead Contest - Richmond Flying Squirrels

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.