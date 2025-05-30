Gritty Goats Fall Short

May 30, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

The Hartford Yard Goats fell to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats in 10 innings by the score of 4-3 on Friday night in front of a sellout (6,561) at Dunkin' Park. Yohendrick Pinango hit a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning, scoring Devonte Brown with the eventual game winning run. The Yard Goats trailed 3-1 and fought back with a run in the fifth inning and then a two-out single by Jose Torres tied the game at 3-3 in the seventh. Fisher Cats relievers struck out 10 batters in the final four innings. McCade Brown got his first start for Hartford, pitching five innings while allowing three runs on three hits and seven strikeouts, including striking out the side in the second inning.

The Yard Goats got on the board in the bottom of the second inning when Jose Cordova hit an RBI single off Fisher Cats starter Juaron Watts-Brown, scoring Braiden Ward to give Hartford a 1-0 lead.

Yohendrick Pinango responded in the next half inning with a three-run home run off Yard Goats starter McCade Brown, making the Fisher Cats lead 3-1.

Nic Kent reached on an error in the fifth inning to bring in Zach Kokoska, cutting the Yard Goats deficit to 3-2.

Jose Torres sliced a clutch game-tying RBI single in the seventh inning and scored Kokoska as the Yard Goats knotted the game up at 3-3.

Yard Goats relievers Evan Shawver, Carson Skipper, and Brayan Castillo kept Hartford within striking distance, combining for zero earned runs in five innings, allowing just four hits and no walks on five strikeouts.

Pinango got his fourth RBI of the night when he hit a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning to drive in the automatic runner, giving the Fisher Cats a 4-3 lead.

The Yard Goats continue their seven-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays affiliate, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, on Saturday night at 6:10 pm. LHP Sean Sullivan gets the start for the Yard Goats against RHP Rafael Sanchez, who will start for the Fisher Cats. It's Baby You're a Fireworks Night with post-game fireworks!! The game will be streamed on Milb.tv and broadcast on the free Audacy app.

WP: Hunter Gregory (2-1)

LP: Brayan Castillo (1-2)

S: Amalfi (2)

Time: 2:44







