Yard Goats Open Homestand with Victory

May 27, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Jose Torres hit a go-ahead RBI single in the seventh inning as the Hartford Yard Goats beat the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 4-1 on Tuesday Night at Dunkin' Park. Hartford starting pitcher Blake Adams along with relievers Evan Shawver, Carlos Torres, Welinton Herrera and Brayan Castillo were lights out, combining to allow just one run on six hits with eight strikeouts. The series opening win puts the Yard Goats one game above .500 (23-22) and third place in the Northeast Division first-half standings. Hartford is 14-2 when leading after seven innings and look for three straight wins tomorrow night.

The Yard Goats got started quickly in the first as Benny Montgomery scored Cole Carrigg on a single to center field off Fisher Cats starting pitcher Grant Rogers, making the Hartford lead 1-0. The Yard Goats are 15-5 after scoring the first run.

New Hampshire responded in the fourth inning when Charles McAdoo hit a solo home run to left center field off Yard Goats starting pitcher Blake Adams to tie the game up at one apiece.

Blake Adams retired eight of the first nine batters, and allowed just one hit over the first three innings. He escaped a one-out bases-loaded jam in the fifth inning, with a strikeout and a pop out to keep the game tied 1-1.

Jose Torres roped a single to center field in the seventh, scoring Cole Carrig to take a 2-1 Yard Goats lead. Bryant Betancourt added an insurance run on a sacrifice fly to score Torres, making the Yard Goats lead 3-1. Hartford also stole three bases in the seventh.

After Jose Cordova got to third on two wild pitches, Nic Kent drove him in on a single to left field, extending the Yard Goats lead to 4-1.

The Yard Goats continue their seven-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays affiliate, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, with a doubleheader on Wednesday night, May 28th, starting at 5:00 pm. RHP Jack Mahoney gets the start for the Yard Goats against RHP Ryan Watson, who will start for the Fisher Cats in game one. Lefty Mason Green will pitch for the Yard Goats in game two. Meet Bluey at the Park!! Game one will be televised on NESN+ and broadcast on the free Audacy app, with game two televised on NESN and broadcast on the free

WP: Carlos Torres (1-0)

LP: Hunter Gregory (1-1)

S: Brayan Castillo (3)

Time: 2:21







