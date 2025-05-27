Cimillo's Homer Leads Series Opening Win

May 27, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

CURVE, Pa. - Nick Cimillo knocked his second home run of the season as Altoona defeated the Portland Sea Dogs, 4-2, on Tuesday night to begin the week at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Cimillo knocked the solo shot in the seventh inning odd Sea Dogs reliever Jonathan Brand. The Curve scored three runs off Portland's starter Blake Wehunt over six innings, including a sacrifice fly from Tres Gonzalez in the second, an RBI-double from Shawn Ross in the third, and an RBI-fielder's choice from Termarr Johnson in the third.

Altoona went with a bullpen day in the series opener with Fineas Del Bonta-Smith firing two scoreless frames to start the night. Lefty Blake Townsend followed him with three scoreless frames and earned the win.

Sean Sullivan covered two innings on the mound and did not allow a baserunner. Sullivan has allowed just one unearned run in 10.2 innings with Altoona this season. Cam Sanders finished off the win with two innings of his own. Sanders permitted the lone runs of the night on a two-run homer in the eighth inning to Portland's Blaze Jordan. Sanders set down the side in order in the ninth to finish off the win.

Altoona continues their six-game series with the Portland Sea Dogs, Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, on Wednesday night. The Curve will send RHP Alessandro Ercolani to the mound with LHP Dalton Rogers slated for Portland. First pitch is set for 6:00 p.m.

