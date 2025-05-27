Squirrels Lose to Sens in 11 on Rainy Night

May 27, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels lost to the Harrisburg Senators, 3-2, in 11 rainy innings on Tuesday night at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (13-33) were handed their league-leading 12th one-run loss, falling in the series opener to the Senators (21-25).

With the score tied, 2-2, in the top of the 11th inning, placed runner Kevin Made advanced from second to third on a groundout and scored on a wild pitch by Tyler Myrick (Loss, 0-3) to give the Senators a 3-2 lead.

In the bottom of the 11th, Junior Santos (Win, 2-2) retired the Flying Squirrels in order to end the game.

After nine scoreless innings, the Senators took a 2-0 lead in the top of the 10th inning. The first run of the game scored on a fielding error by Richmond second baseman Diego Velasquez. C.J. Stubbs extended the lead to 2-0 with a run-scoring groundout.

In the bottom of the 10th, placed runner Sabin Ceballos scored on a throwing error by pitcher Thomas Schultz off the bat of Turner Hill, closing the score to 2-1.

With two outs, Justin Wishkoski reached on an infield single and Harrisburg first baseman sailed a throw behind Hill at third base, who scored the tying run on the error.

Joe Whitman started for the Flying Squirrels and threw seven scoreless innings, tying the longest outing of his career. He closed his month of May going 2-1 with a 1.55 ERA (5 ER/29.0 IP). In his last two starts, both in heavy rain, he combined for 12 innings without allowing an earned run.

Harrisburg starter Bryce Conley threw 5.2 scoreless innings and allowed three hits with three walks, a hit batter and three strikeouts. He stranded the bases loaded in the fifth inning and departed with two runners on in the sixth before reliever Holden Powell worked a pop-out.

The Flying Squirrels and Senators continue the series on Wednesday night. Right-hander Nick Sinacola (0-2, 5.59) will start for Richmond opposed by Harrisburg right-hander Riley Cornelio (0-0, 1.50). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels and Senators continue the series on Wednesday night. Right-hander Nick Sinacola (0-2, 5.59) will start for Richmond opposed by Harrisburg right-hander Riley Cornelio (0-0, 1.50). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at The Diamond.







