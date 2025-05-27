Fightin Phils Ride Stellar Pitching to Shutout Victory over SeaWolves in Series Opener

May 27, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils (17-27) defeated the Erie SeaWolves (30-16) 1-0 Tuesday, taking the first of a six-game set. Reading's pitching allowed just two hits - tying its least all season on April 9 - while recording its first shutout of the season.

The SeaWolves have seen continued success this year, as they're yet to drop a series and began the day tied for first place in the Southwest standings. To kickstart their only matchups in 2025, the Fightin Phils jumped ahead in the bottom of the second and never relinquished their lead.

First baseman Keaton Anthony scorched a double into the left-center gap and Leandro Pineda did the same two batters later, plating Anthony to build a 1-0 lead. An inning later, SeaWolves starter Garrett Burhenn (L, 5-1) walked three batters but struck out Pineda to extinguish the threat.

In Reading starter Will Crowe's second appearance of the year, he delivered. Crowe, who pitched in 94 Major League games from 2020-23 and the KBO League last season, struck out SeaWolves leadoff hitter Trei Cruz and then worked around a two-out walk to retire the side. His success continued as Crowe retired nine of the 10 batters he faced, not allowing a hit.

Mitch Neunborn (W, 2-0) entered in relief of Crowe and immediately allowed a double down the left-field line. Though, shortstop Aidan Miller provided a nifty 6-5 fielder's choice to cut down the baserunner and Neunborn worked out of the jam to preserve Reading's lead.

The intriguing prospect matchup of Miller and Thayron Liranzo is primed to take center stage in Baseballtown this week. Liranzo is the Tigers' No. 5 prospect and the No. 86 prospect in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline. Miller, the Phillies No. 2 prospect and MLB's No. 25, entered Tuesday on an 11-game on-base streak which ended against Erie.

Philadelphia's 2023 first-round selection went down looking in his first at-bat, falling behind 0-2 in the count and failing to recover. As Reading leadoff hitter Robert Moore reached first to lead off the third, Miller ripped a fastball deep over the left field fence but way foul. He later popped up to the infield.

Despite the Fightin Phils offense struggling against Burhenn, Neunborn picked up right where Crowe left off despite an early hiccup. He retired nine straight batters across three innings of work to bridge the gap with Andrew Walling. The Southpaw worked through with ease before handing off to Nelson Alvarez, who needed just eight pitches to put the SeaWolves away.

Reading threatened across the final innings to add some insurance but couldn't squeak across a run after its first two batters of the seventh reached base. Still, John McMillon (S, 1) closed the door in the ninth and a stellar pitching display sealed the Fightin Phils' first shutout since Sept. 14, 2024.

