Erie Shut Down in Series Opener in Reading

The SeaWolves (30-16) were shut out for a second consecutive game as they dropped the series opener to Reading (17-27) 1-0.

Reading scored the lone run of the game in the second inning. Keaton Anthony doubled off of Garrett Burhenn to begin the inning. Two batters later, Leandro Pineda doubled to drive home Anthony, making it 1-0.

Burhenn turned in five innings, allowing one run on four hits. He walked four and struck out six batters. Austin Bergner turned in three scoreless innings out of the Erie bullpen.

Erie did not have a hit until the fourth inning when Max Anderson doubled to extend his hitting streak to 17 games. After Anderson's double, Erie did not have a baserunner until Jim Jarvis' leadoff single in the ninth.

Reliever Mitch Neunborn (2-0), who tossed three scoreless innings, earned the win over Burhenn (5-1). John McMillon threw a scoreless ninth inning for his first save.

The series between Erie and Reading continues at 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday as Joseph Montalvo faces Chuck King.

