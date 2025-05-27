May 27, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

May 27, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







SEA DOGS DROP SERIES FINALE Despite an early lead and scoring first again, the Sea Dogs dropped the series finale to the Reading Fightin Phils 5-3 on Sunday. Trailing the Sea Dogs 3-1 with one out in the top of the ninth inning, The Fightin Phils started to comeback. With one out, pinch hitter Leandro Pineda doubled to start the inning and later advanced to third on a wild pitch. The next batter Luis Verdugo singled home Pineda and trimmed the deficit to one run. In the next at-bat, Trent Farquhar lined a single, moving Verdugo up to second base. Then Robert Moore ripped a bases clearing two-run triple and then scored on a throwing error on the play to give Reading a 5-3 lead.

SCORCHING BLAZE EARNS PLAYER OF THE WEEK HONORS Infielder Blaze Jordan has been named the Eastern League Player of the Week for May 19th through 25th. Jordan appeared in seven games, hitting .435 (10-for-23) with four runs scored, a double, two home runs, eight RBI, and two stolen bases. During the week, Jordan had three multi-hit games, including a 3-for-4 performance with a home run and 4 RBI on Friday, May 23rd. He is currently riding a 12-game on-base streak and has hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games. Jordan, a first and third baseman, has not committed an error this season.

WELCOME TO THE SEA DOGS Prior to tonight's game the Boston Red Sox signed reliever Jorge Juan and assigned him to the Sea Dogs. Juan was previously in the Atlanta Braves system and was with the Double-A Columbus Clingstones. In six relief appearances, he was 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA. He tossed 5.0 total innings allowing seven runs (five earned) on three hits while walking six and striking out nine.

LAST VISIT TO ALTOONA The Sea Dogs were in Altoona last season for a six-game series in May. Portland went 4-2 over the course of the series including two extra innings victories in ten innings. Kyle Teel was exceptional against the Curve last season hitting .372 in 11 games with four home runs, 14 RBI and four stolen bases.

WHERE DO WE STAND The Sea Dogs currently rank second in the Northeast Division of the Eastern League, 2.0 games behind the first place Binghamton Rumble Ponies. The Hartford Yard Goats and Somerset Patriots are both tied for third place, 5.0 games out of first place. The Altoona Curve is in fourth place of the Southwest Division, 9.0 games behind the first place Akron RubberDucks.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY May 27, 2019 - It's known as the "Memorial Day Miracle." Tate Matheny hits a walk-off grand slam with two outs in the ninth inning, giving the Sea Dogs a 7-3 win over Altoona. The rally was ignited on back-to-back, two-out walks.

ON THE MOUND RHP Blake Wehunt will take the mound for the Sea Dogs tonight in Altoona. He last pitched on May 21st against the Reading Fightin Phils. He tossed 5.0 innings allowing two runs on four hits while walking two and striking out three. He did not give up a home run. Wehunt has never faced the Curve.







Eastern League Stories from May 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.