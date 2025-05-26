Jordan Named Eastern League Player of the Week

Portland, Maine - Portland Sea Dogs infielder Blaze Jordan has been named the Eastern League Player of the Week for May 19th through 25th.

Jordan appeared in seven games, hitting .435 (10-for-23) with four runs scored, a double, two home runs, eight RBI, and two stolen bases. During the week, Jordan had three multi-hit games, including a 3-for-4 performance with a home run and 4 RBI on Friday, May 23rd.

The 22-year-old has a 12-game on-base streak and has hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games. In 39 games this season, Jordan is hitting .306, ranking seventh in the Eastern League and fourth in the league with 30 RBI. Jordan, a first and third baseman, has not committed an error this season.

The Boston Red Sox drafted Jordan in the third round of the 2020 First-Year Player Draft.

This marks the second time Jordan has captured Eastern League Player of the Week honors, previously earning the accolade for the week of April 22-28, 2024.

The Sea Dogs begin a six-game road trip to Altoona, PA, to take on the Altoona Curve this week before returning home for a six-game homestand against the Hartford Yard Goats from June 3rd through June 8th.







