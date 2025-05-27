Jordan's Homer Not Enough, Portland Falls to Altoona 4-2

May 27, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Altoona, Pennsylvania - The Portland Sea Dogs (24-19) drop the series opener to the Altoona Curve (22-24) 4-2 on Tuesday evening at People's Natural Gas Field. The Sea Dogs are now 2.5 games back of the first place Binghamton Rumble Ponies in the Northeast Division standings of the Eastern League.

Blaze Jordan extended his on-base streak to 13 games and cranked his sixth home run of the season. Sea Dogs RHP Blake Wehunt struck out a season-high nine batters in the loss.

Trailing the Curve 4-0 entering the top of the eighth, the Sea Dogs offense sparked. Mikey Romero worked his fourth walk of the night to start the inning. A few batters later, Blaze Jordan (6) rocketed a two-run home run which cut the deficit in half 4-2.

Altoona started the scoring in the bottom of the second. A leadoff single from Jack Brannigan coupled with a throwing error put a runner on third base. A batter later, Tres Gonzalez hit a sacrifice fly that brought home Brannigan and made the score 1-0.

The Curve added a couple more runs in the bottom of the third. Brenden Dixon doubled to start the inning. The next batter Shawn Ross cracked an RBI double to increase the Curve's lead to 2-0. The next batter Mitch Jebb lined a single which moved Ross to third. Following a strikeout, Termarr Johnson grounded into a forceout which allowed Ross to score and increased Altoona's lead to 3-0.

In the bottom of the seventh, Nick Cimillo (2) cranked a solo home run that made the score 4-0.

LHP Blake Townsend (1-0, 0.00 ERA) was awarded the win tossing 3.0 scoreless innings allowing one hit and striking out two batters. RHP Blake Wehunt (1-5, 3.58 ERA) was given the loss pitching 6.0 innings allowing three runs (two earned) while fanning a season-high nine batters.

The Sea Dogs and Curve will meet again tomorrow Wednesday, May 28th at 6pm at People's Natural Gas Field. LHP Dalton Rogers (0-0, 3.12 ERA) will start for Portland while Altoona will send RHP Alessandro Ercolani (1-3, 5.53 ERA) to the bump.







