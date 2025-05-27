Senators Win Pitching Duel in 11
May 27, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Harrisburg Senators News Release
The Harrisburg Senators outlasted the Richmond Flying Squirrels with a 3-2 win in 11 innings at the Diamond in Richmond. The teams were scoreless through nine frames. Both teams scored twice in the tenth as the teams combined for three errors that contributed to three of the four runs scoring. The Senators scored the go-ahead and eventual winning run in the 11th on a wild pitch. Richmond had a runner at third base when the game ended with a strikeout. The game was played in a steady drizzle to light rain.
THE BIG PLAY
Kevin Made, the placed runner in the 11th inning, advanced to third on a ground out then scored on the big play, a wild pitch.
FILIBUSTERS
Murphy Stehly and Phillip Glasser both had two hits in the game. Max Romero, Jr and CJ Stubbs both had RBIs.
TOP OF THE HILL
Bryce Conley started and went 5.2 scoreless innings. Holden Powell (1.1 IP), Garrett Davila (1.0 IP), Michael Cuevas (1.0 IP) all held Richmond hitless. Thomas Schultz allowed two unearned runs in the tenth inning on a hit, two walks and two errors. Junior Santos pitched the final 1.1 innings to earn the win.
ON THE DOCKET
The Senators and the Richmond Flying Squirrels play game two of their six-game series Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. at The Diamond in Richmond. The game can be heard on ESPN 96.5, 95.3 and 1400 beginning at 6:20 p.m.
