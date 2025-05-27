LHP Zach Thornton Named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Double-A Affiliate of the New York Mets, announced Tuesday that LHP Zach Thornton has been named the Eastern League (EL) Pitcher of the Week for the week of May 19-25. It is the third consecutive week the Rumble Ponies have had a pitcher win the weekly EL Award.

Thornton threw six and a third perfect frames on Saturday night with six strikeouts against Richmond. In five starts at Double-A, Thornton has a 2.84 ERA over 25.1 innings, with an astounding 24-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio. In four of his five starts, he has not allowed more than two earned runs. On May 13 at Hartford, he allowed just three hits and no runs over a career-high seven scoreless innings. In his AA debut at Erie on April 30, he retired the first nine batters he faced.

Thornton was selected by the Mets in the fifth round of the 2023 draft out of Grand Canyon University.

Previously, Rumble Ponies RHP Jonah Tong was named EL Pitcher of the Week the last two weeks. OF Nick Morabito was named EL Player of the Week May 12-18 and 1B Ryan Clifford was named EL Player of the Week May 5-11.

Thornton's perfect outing came two weeks after Tong threw six and two thirds perfect innings as part of the first perfect game in Binghamton franchise history.

The Rumble Ponies (27-17) open a six-game series against the Chesapeake Baysox at Prince George's Stadium on Tuesday night. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. and pregame coverage gets underway at 6:20 p.m. on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network.







