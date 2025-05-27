Baysox Drop Series Opener to Binghamton

May 27, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

BOWIE, MD. - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, dropped game one of a six-game series to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, the Double-A affiliate of the New York Mets, by a score of 4-1.

Chesapeake (23-22) struggled to get the bats going in front of the home crowd, totaling just two hits. Doug Hodo had the lone hit to the outfield with a single in the fifth. The Baysox's lone run came in the ninth when Enrique Bradfield Jr. slid home on a wild pitch.

Binghamton's (28-17) pitchers combined for nine stellar innings. Joshua Cornielly set the tone as the opener, setting down all six Baysox hitters he faced in his two innings. Three of those outs came via strikeout.

Irving Cota was the star of the night in his Double-A debut. Following Cornielly's start, Cota needed just 57 pitches to complete five innings, striking out five and picking up the win.

Outside of the third inning, Chesapeake's pitching was excellent and kept them in the game. Preston Johnson started the game, retiring each of the first six hitters he faced before giving up three runs in the third.

Christian Herberholz made his first Double-A appearance in relief of Johnson. He threw 35 pitches over three shutout innings, allowing just two base runners and striking out three.

Binghamton's three-run third inning proved to be the difference. Kevin Parada led off the inning with his fourth home run of the year, Nick Morabito drove in another with an RBI single, and Ryan Clifford added a third run on a fielder's choice.

The Rumble Ponies added one more in the seventh when Alex Ramirez walked and proceeded to steal second and third. He was driven in on a sacrifice fly by Morabito, his second RBI of the night.

With the loss, Chesapeake falls to 23-22, while first-place Binghamton improves to 28-17.

Chesapeake continues its six-game homestand against Binghamton tomorrow night at Prince George's Stadium at 6:35. Trace Bright will get the start for the Baysox against Joander Suarez for the Rumble Ponies.

