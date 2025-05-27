Watson's 4-Hit Game Paces Akron in 6-1 Win at Somerset

RubberDucks center fielder Kahlil Watson had four hits, two doubles and three RBIs, catcher Cooper Ingle had two hits and scored twice, and left-hander Rodney Boone allowed just an unearned run in five innings to win his third straight start in Akron's 6-1 win over the Somerset Patriots in the opener of a six-game series at TD Bank Ballpark Tuesday night.

Turning Point

In a 1-1 tie in the fifth inning, shortstop Alex Mooney walked against right-hander Cam Schlittler, second baseman Michael Turconi had a bunt single, and Watson singled to load the bases. First baseman Jorge Burgos had a go-ahead RBI groundout against right-hander Cole Ayers. In the bottom of the fifth, Patriots third baseman Alexander Vargas singled, and second baseman Dylan Jasso walked. On a flyout by shortstop George Lombard Jr., right fielder Guy Lipscomb threw to second base to double off Vargas. Catcher Rafael Flores then had a hit to the left-field wall, but left fielder Joe Lampe threw to Mooney, whose throw to Ingle beat Jasso as he tried to score the tying run from first base.

Mound Presence

Boone worked around two baserunners in the second inning. In the third, he yielded a one-out double to Jasso, who scored on Mooney's throwing error. Boone maintained the lead through five innings with the help of the defense and allowed no earned runs for the sixth time in nine starts this season, lowering his ERA to 2.14, second only to teammate Austin Peterson (1.18) among qualified Eastern League pitchers. Right-hander Zach Jacobs struck out five batters, including the top three of the Somerset order in the eighth inning to complete three perfect relief innings. Right-hander Davis Sharpe pitched a scoreless ninth inning around a one-out single.

Duck Tales

Akron took a first-inning lead against Schlittler when Ingle hit a leadoff double to left-center field and Watson grounded an RBI single to center field. In the seventh, Mooney singled, stole second base and scored on Watson's first double. Designated hitter Jake Fox added an eighth-inning sacrifice fly, and Watson added a ninth-inning RBI double and scored on third baseman Dayan Frias 's RBI single to make it 6-1.

Notebook

Akron won its first game in Somerset since the last one it played on June 12, 2022...Watson had his second career four-hit game and first while playing for the Guardians organization...Ingle is 11-for-23 with four doubles, seven runs, a home run and six RBIs in his current seven-game hitting streak and has tied Flores for the Eastern League lead with 22 extra-base hits...Jacobs has back-to-back three-inning hitless appearances...Game Time: 2:32...Attendance: 4,144.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue their series at Somerset at 11:05 a.m. Wednesday at TD Bank Ballpark. Akron right-hander Tommy Mace (5-2, 2.56 ERA) is scheduled to face Patriots right-hander Trent Sellers (1-1, 3.48 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, with ballpark video on Bally Live and the MLB app. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







