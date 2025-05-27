Schlittler Ks Six in Patriots' Loss to Akron Tuesday
May 27, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Somerset Patriots News Release
The Somerset Patriots were defeated by the Akron RubberDucks in game one of a six-game series at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, N.J. on Tuesday by a score of 6-1.
RHP Cam Schlittler (4.1 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 6 K) was tabbed with the loss in his eighth start and ninth appearance of the season.
Schlittler punched out at least six hitters for the eighth time out of nine outings this season. At the end of the game, Schlittler ranks second in the Eastern League in IP (48.0), second in K (58), and sixth in ERA (2.63). Schlittler is tied for the Yankee minor league lead with 58 strikeouts (G. Herring - TAM).
2B Dylan Jasso (1-for-3, 2B, R, BB, 2 K) scored the lone run in the game on a throwing error in the third inning. In his last seven games, Jasso is 10-for-28 (.357/.400/.500) with 4 R, 2 XBH, 1 HR, 7 RBI, and 2 BB. At the end of the game, Jasso ranks third in the Eastern League in TB (79), fourth in H (45), and 10th in SLG (.503).
