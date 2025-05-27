Cota's Dazzling Double-A Debut Leads Binghamton to Victory over Chesapeake

BOWIE, Md. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (28-17) nearly shut out the Chesapeake Baysox, 4-1, on Tuesday in the series opener at Prince George's Stadium.

Right-hander Irving Cota (1-0) made his Double-A debut in relief, after the Ponies used right-hander Joshua Cornielly as an opener. Cota allowed just one baserunner on one hit over five scoreless innings and he recorded five strikeouts. The 21-year-old had never pitched above Class-A St. Lucie until Tuesday night.

Cornielly started and fired two perfect innings with three strikeouts. He made his first start at the Double-A level and first professional start since June 24, 2023, with High-A Brooklyn.

Right-hander Anthony Nunez pitched a scoreless eighth inning and stranded two runners on base. Right-hander Alex Carrillo allowed Chesapeake's only run to score on a wild pitch in the ninth inning, when the Baysox (23-22) were down to their final strike. Carrillo struck out two batters in the frame.

Binghamton plated three runs in the top of the third inning to go up 3-0 against right-hander Preston Johnson (2-3). Catcher Kevin Parada crushed a solo home run to left-center field that made it 1-0. It marked his fourth home run of the season and third in his last nine games. Later in the inning, center fielder Nick Morabito hit an RBI single and left fielder Ryan Clifford drove in a run on a fielder's choice that made it 3-0.

Morabito went 2-for-4 with two runs batted in, which marked his ninth multi-hit game and fourth multi-RBI game.

In the seventh inning, right fielder Alex Ramírez drew a one-out walk. Eventually, Ramírez stole second base and third base, which set up Morabito's sacrifice fly that put Binghamton up 4-0. Ramírez now leads the Eastern League with 17 stolen bases.

The Rumble Ponies continue this six-game series against the Baysox (Double-A, Baltimore Orioles) on Wednesday at Prince George's Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Third baseman Nick Lorusso went 2-for-4 with a single and double, which marked his seventh multi-hit game and extended his on-base streak to seven games...Ramírez went 1-for-3 with 2 R, 1 BB, and 2 SB...Binghamton is now 14-5 when holding its opponent to one run or less.







