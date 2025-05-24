Thornton's Perfect Outing, Young's Walk-Off Hit Lead Binghamton Past Richmond

May 24, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Led by left-hander Zach Thornton's perfect outing and second baseman Wyatt Young's walk-off hit, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (25-17) beat the Richmond Flying Squirrels (13-30), 3-2, on Saturday night at Mirabito Stadium.

It marked Binghamton's third walk-off win in this series and fifth of the season. Binghamton leads the series, 3-1.

Binghamton trailed 2-1 heading into the bottom of the ninth. Designated hitter JT Schwartz led off the frame with a double against Nick Garcia (2-2). Omar De Los Santos pinch-ran for Schwartz and then with one out in the frame, right fielder D'Andre Smith drew a walk. De Los Santos stole third and Smith stole second to move into scoring position. With two outs in the frame Young hit a walk-off two-run single, which marked his third hit of the game.

Thornton recorded the strongest start of his Double-A career for Binghamton. Thornton tossed 6.1 perfect innings with six strikeouts and threw 87 pitches and 62 strikes (71.3%). The 23-year-old retired all 19 batters that he faced.

Thornton spun 5+ scoreless frames for the fifth time this season, across High-A Brooklyn (3) and Double-A Binghamton (2). He has allowed just two earned runs over his last three starts, which spans 18.1 innings.

With one out in the seventh inning, right-hander Anthony Nunez came into the game to relieve Thornton. Nunez recorded a strikeout and induced a groundout to keep the combined perfect game going through seven innings.

In the eighth inning, Nunez walked the first two batters. Right fielder Jairo Pomares placed down a sacrifice bunt, which moved both runners into scoring position. Later in the frame with two outs and runners on second and third base, third baseman Sabin Ceballos hit a go-ahead two-run double that put Richmond up 2-0. Ceballos' double was Richmond's first hit of the game, after Thornton and Nunez combined to spin 7.2 no-hit innings.

Right-hander Alex Carrillo (2-1) earned the win after tossing a scoreless top of the ninth inning, which set up the walk-off win.

Binghamton scored first in the bottom of the fourth inning. Schwartz drew a two-out walk and shortstop William Lugo followed with an RBI double off the left-field wall that put the Ponies up 1-0.

The Rumble Ponies conclude this six-game series against the Richmond Flying Squirrels (Double-A, San Francisco Giants) with a doubleheader on Sunday at Mirabito Stadium. First pitch of the first game is set for 12 p.m. and the games will be broadcast on SNY, MiLB.TV, and WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Young (3-for-4) recorded his fifth multi-hit game and first three-hit game...Ryan Clifford (1-for-4) singled in the eighth inning to extend his on-base streak to seven games...Nick Morabito (0-for-4) snapped his 11-game hit streak...Jett Williams (0-for-4) snapped his eight-game hit streak and 11-game on-base streak...Schwartz reached base three on a double and two walks.







Eastern League Stories from May 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.