Thursday's Rumble Ponies Games against Richmond Postponed

May 22, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Due to inclement weather and the extended forecast, Thursday's Rumble Ponies suspended game and regularly scheduled game against the Richmond Flying Squirrels at Mirabito Stadium have been postponed.

Wednesday's suspended game will now resume on Friday, May 23, at 5 p.m., with gates opening at 4:30 p.m. Friday's regularly scheduled game will begin approximately 40 minutes after the conclusion of the suspended game. Thursday's regularly scheduled game will be made up on Saturday, May 24, as part of a doubleheader (two seven-inning games), with first pitch at 4:30 p.m. and gates opening at 4 p.m.

Fans can exchange their tickets to Wednesday or Thursday's games for any remaining Rumble Ponies home game this season.

Tickets for all Rumble Ponies home games can be purchased by visiting the Visions Federal Credit Union Starting Gate Box Office at Mirabito Stadium, on the phone at (607)-722-FUNN (3866), or online at www.bingrp.com.







Eastern League Stories from May 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.