Four-Run Seventh Vaults Sea Dogs Past Fightins 6-3

May 22, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (22-17) beat the Reading Fightin Phils (15-25) 6-3 in front of 6,084 fans on Thursday morning at Delta Dental Park. The Sea Dogs are in second place of the Northeast Division of the Eastern League, 1.0 game behind the first place Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

Trailing the Fightin Phils 3-2 entering the bottom of the seventh, the Sea Dogs offense took advantage of miscues by Reading. With one out, Max Ferguson drew a walk then advanced to third on a double from Marvin Alcantara. After Caden Rose was walked to load the bases, Mikey Romero drew a walk that scored the tying run. Ahbram Liendo followed with another walk that scored the go-ahead run, 4-3. With Allan Castro at the plate, Reading reliever Wil Crowe committed a balk which brought home Rose and made the score 5-3. Then Castro hit a sacrifice fly that scored Romero and moved the Sea Dogs lead to 6-3.

The Sea Dogs struck first in the bottom of the first. Romero doubled and then advanced to third on a groundout to leadoff the game. A putout at the plate occurred on a fielder's choice from Allan Castro. After Castro stole second, Blaze Jordan lined an RBI single to give Portland a 1-0 lead.

Portland's offense got back to work in the bottom of the third. Romero started the inning reaching on an error. After a groundout moved Romero to second and a strikeout, Jordan cracked another RBI single that pushed the Sea Dogs lead to 2-0.

Reading retaliated in the top of the fourth. With one out, a single from Keaton Anthony and then a double by Felix Reyes set the table for a scoring opportunity. The next batters Luis Verdugo and Andrick Nava both lined a pair of RBI singles to tie the game up at 2-2.

In the top of the sixth the Fightin Phils took the lead. With one out, Reyes singled but was retired at second on an ensuing forceout ground ball from Verdugo. Then Verdugo stole second base and advanced to third on a throwing error. The next batter Nava ripped an RBI single that scored Verdugo, giving Reading a 3-2 advantage.

RHP Christopher Troye (3-0, 7.50 ERA) was awarded the win tossing 2.1 scoreless and hitless innings allowing two walks while striking out two. RHP Wil Crowe (0-1, 18.00 ERA) was given the loss pitching 1.0 hitless inning allowing four runs (two earned) while walking four and striking out one.

The Sea Dogs and Fightin Phils will meet again tomorrow, Friday, May 23rd at 6pm at Delta Dental Park. RHP David Sandlin (1-1, 5.23 ERA) will start for Portland while Reading will send LHP Braden Fausnaught (2-4, 4.74 ERA) to the bump.







