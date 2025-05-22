Reading Falls to Portland in High Hitting Affair

(Portland, ME) - While the Reading Fightin Phils (15-25) out-hit the the Portland Sea Dogs (22-17) during the fourth game of the series, it was not enough as the Sea Dogs got themselves the win on Thursday afternoon, 6-3.

The Portland Sea Dogs took the early lead in the bottom of the first with an RBI single from Blaze Jordan. Allan Castro stole second which enabled him to get into scoring position for Blaze's RBI to make it 1-0, Portland.

The Sea Dogs extended their lead in the bottom of the third after a second RBI single from Blaze Jordan that scored Mikey Romero, who originally reached on a fielding error from Trent Farquhar, as it became 2-0, Portland.

The Fightin Phils tied it up in the top of the fourth. Keaton Anthony singled and Felix Reyes followed up with a double, allowing Anthony to advance to third. Luis Verdugo grounded out as Anthony scored. Andrick Nava had an RBI single that scored Reyes, bringing the game 2-2.

Reading found themselves taking the lead in the top of the sixth as Andrick Nava added another RBI single for the day. Luis Verdugo grounded into a force out and then stole second. He advanced to third on a throwing error from catcher Mark Koloszsvary which allowed him to score off of Nava's single, putting the Fightin Phils up 3-2.

The Sea Dogs made it a tie game again in the bottom of the seventh inning as Wil Crowe (L, 0-1) took the mound for the Fightin Phils. Two walks and a double from Portland loaded the bases as Mikey Romero walked, bringing in Max Ferguson, making it 3-3 all.

The game did not remain tied for long as a pitch clock violation walked in Marvin Alcantara and Caden Rose scored on a balk. Allan Castro followed up with a sac fly to score Mikey Romero and the score quickly read 6-3, Sea Dogs, as the seventh inning concluded. The Sea Dogs held onto the lead for the remainder of the game and earned the win for game four as Christopher Troye (W, 3-0) allowed no hits over his 2,1 innings pitched.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Friday at 6 p.m. against the Portland Sea Dogs. LHP Braeden Fausnaught will start for Reading, and he will go opposite RHP David Sandlin for Portland. Pregame coverage is underway at 5:45 p.m. on the

