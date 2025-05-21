Strong Pitching and Timely Hits Lead Reading to Doubleheader Sweep over Portland

(Portland, ME) - Dominant pitching and timely hits propelled the Reading Fightin Phils (15-24) to a doubleheader sweep over the Portland Sea Dogs (21-17) on Wednesday night from Delta Dental Park.

Game One

It was another strong outing on the mound for Gabe Mosser (W, 2-4) in the first game of the doubleheader. He allowed just one run on three hits over six innings, with a pair of strikeouts. Mosser's lone mistake was a solo home run from Portland's Blaze Jordan in the bottom of the second inning.

Reading struck in the top of the fourth to tie the game at one. Leandro Pineda walked and moved to second on a ground out from Seth Beer. Two batters later, Hendry Mendez hit a two-out single to score Pineda.

The Fightin Phils broke the game open with four runs in the top of the sixth inning off Blake Wehunt (L, 1-4) and Zach Bryant. Leandro Pineda led off the inning with a double and Seth Beer followed with a single to score Pineda and make it 2-1, Reading. Following a Keaton Anthony walk, Mendez lifted his fourth home run of the season, a three-run shot. to make it 5-1, Fightin Phils.

Following a scoreless bottom of the sixth from Mosser, Travis Kuhn entered for the seventh and shut down the Sea Dogs to hand Reading their first win against Portland this season. Mendez stayed hot with two hits and four RBI, and Pineda scored two runs and had a double in the win.

Game Two

The Fightin Phils went with a bullpen game in the second end of the doubleheader, and they dominated Portland's bats. Jack Dallas started and allowed the only Sea Dogs run in the bottom of the first inning. Zach Ehrhard led off for Portland with a single and stole second base. With two outs, Tyler Miller doubled home Ehrhard to put the Sea Dogs up 1-0.

From there, the Fightin Phils bullpen kept the Sea Dogs off the board. Gunner Mayer (W, 1-2) struck out four over three scoreless and hitless innings. Tommy McCollum followed with two-shutout innings and Nelson Alvarez (S, 4) finished off the night with a scoreless bottom of the seventh frame.

Down 1-0, the Fightin Phils took the lead with two runs in the top of the fourth inning. Robert Moore led off the inning with a single and moved to second when Leandro Pineda followed with a single as well. Seth Beer also singled to load the bases with no outs still. With Hendry Mendez batting, Jack Anderson (L, 1-3) balked to score Moore and tie the game at one. Mendez then singled home Pineda to put Reading up 2-1.

The Fightin Phils then tacked on an insurance run in the top of the seventh inning. Josh Breaux was hit by a pitch to start the frame. Cade Fergus hit into a fielders choice and replaced Breaux at first, then Fergus moved to second on a ground out from Trent Farquhar. A passed ball moved Fergus to third and he scored on a Luis Verdugo double to make it 3-1, Fightin Phils.

The pair of wins marked the Fightin Phils' first doubleheader sweep since Aug. 10, 2024, at Akron. Reading's two wins on Wednesday were its first against Portland this season, after starting the season 0-8 against the Sea Dogs. The R-Phils now lead this week's series 2-1.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Thursday at 11 a.m. against the Portland Sea Dogs. RHP Chuck King will start for Reading, and he will go opposite LHP Dalton Rogers for Portland. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

