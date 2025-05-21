Senators Dropped by Chesapeake in 11

Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Harrisburg Senators fell to the Chesapeake Baysox 6-4 in eleven innings Wednesday afternoon at FNB Field. The Senators scored two runs in the first and two in the second to give the Senators a 4-0 lead. Chesapeake tied the game on a grand slam in the sixth inning. Neither team scored in the ninth or tenth innings, though both teams had multiple opportunities. Finally, Chesapeake broke through with two in the 11th inning for the win.

THE BIG PLAY

Jeremiah Jackson singled in the placed runner with one out in the 11th inning to give Chesapeake a 5-4 lead.

FILIBUSTERS

Yohandy Morales doubled in the fifth inning to extend his hitting streak to 11-games, and he drove in a run with a sacrifice fly. Phillip Glasser and Nick Schnell hit back-to-back triples leading off the first inning. Glasser also singled in the game. The Senators offense received 11 walks but went just 3-for-15 with runners in scoring position.

TOP OF THE HILL

Bryce Conley started and went five scoreless innings. Of the six runs Bowie scored in the game, only one run was earned. Five different relievers appeared in the game for the Senators. As a team the Sens lowered their team ERA to 3.94.

ON THE DOCKET

The Senators and the Chesapeake Baysox play game three of their six-game series Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at FNB Field. The game can be heard on ESPN 96.5, 95.3 and 1400 beginning at 6:15 p.m.







Eastern League Stories from May 21, 2025

