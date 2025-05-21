Schlittler's Eight Strikeouts, Gomez's Three RBI Lift Somerset over New Hampshire Wednesday

May 21, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots pitcher Cam Schlittler

The Somerset Patriots defeated the New Hampshire Fisher Cats in game two of a six-game series at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester, N.H. on Wednesday by a score of 4-1.

The Patriots' pitching staff combined for 13 strikeouts and have struck out 28 batters through two games this series. Somerset picked up its second win of the season when being out-hit by the opposition, improving to 2-16 in such games.

RHP Cam Schlittler (6.0 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 8 K) struck out at least seven batters for the third time in his last four starts and picked up his third win in his eighth outing of the season.

With 52 strikeouts on the season, Schlittler is one of just two pitchers in the Eastern League to record 50 or more strikeouts this year (J. Tong, BNG). Schlittler ranks third in the EL in IP (43.2) and seventh in ERA (2.47) at the conclusion of the game.

C Antonio Gomez (3-for-4, 2B, 3 RBI, R) drove in three runs with an RBI double in the fifth inning and an RBI single in the seventh.

With his two-run double in the fifth inning, Gomez recorded his first career multi-RBI hit at the Double-A level. Gomez posted three RBI in a game for the first time at the Double-A level and the first time since 5/4/23 vs. WIL with High-A Hudson Valley. Gomez totaled three hits in a game for the second time this season (5/4 @RIC).

SS George Lombard Jr. (1-for-4, SF, RBI, K) reached base safely for the 12th time in his first 13 Double-A games on an RBI single in the fifth inning.

Lombard Jr. collected his fifth RBI with Somerset and 18th RBI of the season. Lombard Jr. leads all Yankee minor leaguers with a .453 OBP, ranks seventh in BA (.285), seventh in H (35), and eighth in OPS (.838).

DH Cole Gabrielson (1-3, R, BB, 2 K) returned from the injured list and scored the first run of the game in his first contest since 5/6 @AKR.

