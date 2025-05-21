Erie Slams Hartford with 18 Unanswered Runs

May 21, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

The SeaWolves (27-14) erupted for 18 unanswered runs to beat Hartford (21-19) 18-3.

Hartford grabbed an early lead on Jose Torres' solo homer in the second against Garrett Burhenn. The Goats tacked on two more in the third on sacrifice flies by Benny Montgomery and Bryant Betancourt.

Erie broke through against Blake Adams in the third inning. Chris Meyers and Ben Malgeri hit consecutive doubles. Danny Serretti's RBI single made it 3-1. After Trei Cruz walked to load the bases, Carlos Mendoza drove home Malgeri with an RBI single. Jake Holton then crushed a grand slam to give Erie a 6-3 lead. It was Erie's second grand slam of the season after Justice Bigbie's grand slam on April 12 at Chesapeake.

Max Anderson belted a three-run home run against Alec Barger in the fourth inning, making it 9-3. It extended Anderson's hitting streak to 13 games.

Erie put the game away with a seven-run sixth inning. Anderson drove an RBI double to start the scoring in the frame. Holton hit his second home run of the game, a two-run shot, to make it 12-3. Chris Meyers had an RBI single and Ben Malgeri had a two-run single. Danny Serretti's RBI double made it 16-3.

Meyers and Malgeri each finished a home run shy of the cycle after consecutive doubles in the eighth inning, with Malgeri's netting him his third RBI of the game. Cruz scored Malgeri with a sacrifice fly to make it 18-3.

Erie's 18 runs matches a season-high from the first game of the doubleheader on April 12 when Bigbie hit his grand slam. Holton had his second multi-homer game of the season.

Burhenn (5-0) became the first Erie starter to get an out in the sixth inning this season, as he allowed three runs on six hits in 5.1 innings with a walk and six strikeouts. Adams (1-3) took the loss.

Erie and Hartford continue the series at 6:05 p.m. on Wednesday as Joseph Montalvo pitches for Erie against Mason Green.

