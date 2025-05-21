Wednesday's Rumble Ponies Game against Richmond Suspended
May 21, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Due to inclement weather, Wednesday's Rumble Ponies game against the Richmond Flying Squirrels at Mirabito Stadium has been suspended with the score 2-2 entering the top of the sixth inning.
The suspended game will resume on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. The regularly scheduled game Thursday night will begin approximately 40 minutes after the conclusion of the suspended game.
Fans can exchange their tickets to Wednesday's game for any remaining Rumble Ponies home game this season.
Tickets for all Rumble Ponies home games can be purchased by visiting the Visions Federal Credit Union Starting Gate Box Office at Mirabito Stadium, on the phone at (607)-722-FUNN (3866), or online at www.bingrp.com.
Wednesday's Rumble Ponies Game against Richmond Suspended
