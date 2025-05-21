Rumble Ponies, Mirabito Partner for Military Appreciation Weekend May 23-25

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Rumble Ponies are pleased to announce events surrounding Military Appreciation Weekend this coming weekend, May 23-25, presented by Mirabito.

As always, active and retired military personnel can receive (2) complimentary tickets to any of the three games against the Richmond Flying Squirrels by showing their ID at the Visions Federal Credit Union Starting Gate Box Office.

On Friday, "Grace Good: Girl on Fire" will be bringing her acrobatics to Mirabito Stadium. Following the game will be patriotic themed Miller Auto Team fireworks. On Saturday, the first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a camouflage hat.

Mirabito has been a sponsor of Military Appreciation Weekend since 2017.

"Mirabito is a proud supporter of our nation's veterans, and through our Mirabito Cares program, we've made it our mission to give back to those who have given so much. We are honored to recognize the bravery, dedication, and selfless service of the men and women in our armed forces," said Marissa Sweeney, Director of Marketing & Communications, Mirabito Energy Products. "Military Appreciation Weekend serves as a meaningful opportunity to express our deep gratitude. We're proud to partner with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies to offer a small token of thanks for all they've done for our country- celebrated through America's favorite pastime."

Fans can purchase tickets to any Rumble Ponies home game by visiting the Visions Federal Credit Union Starting Gate Box Office, on the phone at (607)-722-FUNN (3866), or online at www.bingrp.com.







