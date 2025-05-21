Curve and RubberDucks Rained out on Wednesday Night

May 21, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

AKRON, Ohio - The Altoona Curve and Akron RubberDucks were rained out on Wednesday night at Canal Park. The game will be made up as a doubleheader on Friday, May 23 with game one beginning at 5:05 p.m. The night will consist of two seven inning games.

Altoona is 20-20 on the season and dropped the series opener to Akron on Tuesday morning 3-1. The Curve are 5-8 against the RubberDucks this season.

Altoona continues their six-game series against the Akron RubberDucks, Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, on Thursday night at 6:35 p.m. RHP Alessandro Ercolani takes the ball for the Curve with Akron's starter yet to be announced.

