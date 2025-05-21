Curve and RubberDucks Rained out on Wednesday Night
May 21, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Altoona Curve News Release
AKRON, Ohio - The Altoona Curve and Akron RubberDucks were rained out on Wednesday night at Canal Park. The game will be made up as a doubleheader on Friday, May 23 with game one beginning at 5:05 p.m. The night will consist of two seven inning games.
Altoona is 20-20 on the season and dropped the series opener to Akron on Tuesday morning 3-1. The Curve are 5-8 against the RubberDucks this season.
Altoona continues their six-game series against the Akron RubberDucks, Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, on Thursday night at 6:35 p.m. RHP Alessandro Ercolani takes the ball for the Curve with Akron's starter yet to be announced.
For tickets and more information on the 2025 Altoona Curve Season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.